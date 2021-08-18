Savannah detectives seek to ID man accused of stealing tools

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Detectives are asking the public for help in identifying a man they say stole tools from a contractor in Savannah.

According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), the suspect took $1,200 worth of tools from the contractor working at a business in the 800 block of Montgomery Street.

This happened back in late July.

SPD says the unknown man grabbed the tools and left the scene in a white, two-door, older model pickup truck.





Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call the Northwest Precinct at 912-651-6990 or 912-651-6994.

Information can also be submitted anonymously to CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020 or online here. CrimeStoppers offers a reward of up to $2,500, depending on the severity of the crime, if a tip leads to an arrest.