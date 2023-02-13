SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man they say entered an unlocked vehicle and stole cash.

The incident happened the night of Dec. 19.

According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), the man removed cash from the vehicle’s center console while it was parked at Cha-Del’s Beverage Store.

via Savannah Police Department

The suspect possibly goes by the name Monte, SPD added.

Anyone with information on the man’s identity is asked to contact detectives at 912-651-6994 ext. 1391.