Savannah detectives seek suspect in Rack Room Shoes theft

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Detectives are asking for the public’s help as they work to identify a suspect accused of smashing a window at a Southside business and stealing multiple items.

According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), just after 3 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 5, officers responded to an alarm call at the Rack Room Shoes on Abercorn Street.

Police arrived to find the front door shattered, and staff members later confirmed multiple items were missing from the store.

SPD on Thursday released images taken from surveillance footage of the suspect. He’s described as a Black male in his 20s who is around 5-foot-10. At the time of the theft, he was wearing a black sweatshirt with a white logo, a gray baseball cap, blue jeans and black shoes.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is encouraged to contact detectives at 912-651-6994 (ext. 1391).