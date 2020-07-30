Savannah detectives seek entering auto suspect

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Detectives have identified a suspect in an incident at a Savannah motel back in June.

According to the Savannah Police Department (SPD), Richard Strickland, 21, is being sought by Southside Precinct detectives on charges of entering auto.

He is described as a white male, around 5’11” and 130 lbs. with short, brown hair. SPD says Strickland frequents motels on Abercorn Street between DeRenne Avenue and Montgomery Crossroads.

The entering auto incident happened on June 25. SPD says officers responded around 11 p.m. to a Comfort Inn, located at 7110 Hodgson Memorial Drive, for a man who was pulling on door handles and then entered an unlocked vehicle.

The suspect was positively identified as Strickland.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Southside Precinct detectives at 912-351-3503.

Information can also be submitted anonymously to CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020 or online here. CrimeStoppers offers a reward of up to $2,500, depending on the severity of the crime, if a tip leads to an arrest.