SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Detectives are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man they say broke into multiple vehicles in a Savannah apartment complex overnight.

The Savannah Police Department released a few photos of the suspect accused in the entering auto incident on Selma Street.

The suspect is described as a tall, slender man, roughly 6 feet tall and 170 lbs.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 912-651-6903.

Information can also be submitted anonymously to CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020 or online. Tipsters may qualify for a cash reward.