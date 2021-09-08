Savannah detectives: Men stole $1,000 in quarters from car wash

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Thieves stole about $1,000 in quarters from a car wash last month, Savannah Police Department (SPD) detectives say.

They’re hoping the public can help identify the men believed to be responsible.

Back on Aug. 6, officers were called to Super Shine Car Wash at 9131 White Bluff Road when someone found the coin machines empty and damaged.

SPD says surveillance footage from around 1 a.m. showed the two men damage the machine and steal the coins.

According to police, both men were white and traveling in a blue Jeep Compass or Cherokee with a gray stripe on the hood. A third person was also in the vehicle, SPD said.

Anyone with information on the incident or the men involved is asked to contact Southside Precinct detectives at 912-414-9493.

Information can also be submitted anonymously to CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020 or online here. CrimeStoppers offers a reward of up to $2,500, depending on the severity of the crime, if a tip leads to an arrest.