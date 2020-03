SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Detectives with the Savannah Police Department (SPD) are investigating a shooting that occurred early Monday afternoon.

According to SPD, one man was transported from the scene at the 10900 block of Queen Ann Court with a serious injury.

Detectives are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting, the department stated.

Anyone with information is urged to call CrimeStoppers anonymously at 912-525-3124.