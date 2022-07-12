SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A curfew is now in place at Savannah City Market in response to ongoing gun violence in the area.

Signs went up over the weekend outlining an 11 p.m. curfew for anyone under the age of 21. There is also a ban on weapons of any kind at all hours in City Market.

The area is private property and the owners have established right-of-way agreements with the city, so they do not need the city’s permission to institute the new safety police.

Savannah City Market has been home to some of the city’s most popular restaurants, art galleries and other retail stores for more than 30 years. This new policy went into effect this past week as we continue to provide fun for everyone. Online statement from Savannah City Market

In recent weeks, Mayor Van Johnson has discussed the idea of implementing a curfew in downtown Savannah to limit violent crime.

WSAV spoke with one Savannah council member who said the curfew could be effective if the city and businesses work together.

“You know, Savannah police aren’t everywhere at all times, as much as we’d like them to be,” said District 4 Alderman Nick Palumbo, “and even when they respond within seconds of an incident, it’s already too late.

“So, we need to make sure we work with our business partners that are here, the folks that are on the ground, for a solution that’s going to work for them and work for the community, too.”

Depending on the season and day of week, City Market’s retail shops typically close between 5 and 8 p.m. Restaurants stay open anywhere from 9 p.m. to 12 a.m. and bars usually close between 1 and 3 a.m.

It’s still unclear exactly how the curfew will be enforced, however, many bars in City Market have bouncers and private security and there is typically a police presence in the area.

From the corner of Jefferson and West St. Julian streets, City Market stretches a full block in each direction. The four blocks are surrounded by Bryan Street on the north, Ellis Square on the east, Congress Street on the south and Franklin Square on the west.