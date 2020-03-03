Savannah-Chatham CrimeStoppers looking for man in connection to homicide

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah-Chatham County CrimeStoppers is looking for a Savannah man in connection to a crime.

CrimeStoppers says Rashaun Padgett, 25, is wanted for questioning in relation to a homicide and aggravated assault.

In February, the Savannah Police Department identified Padgett as a suspect in the Feb. 8 homicide of 17-year-old Alexis Devoe on W. 60th and Montgomery Streets.

CrimeStoppers is asking anyone with information on Padgett’s whereabouts to call 912-234-2020. Callers can remain anonymous.

