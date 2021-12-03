S.C. couple pleads guilty to participating in Capitol riot

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WCBD) – A couple from Hanahan, South Carolina that participated in the January 6, 2021 insurrection at the United States Capitol pled guilty on Thursday to one charge stemming from the incident.

John and Stacie Getsinger were arrested in June after multiple tipsters reported their involvement to the FBI.

According to social media posts submitted as evidence, the couple chronicled their bus trip up to Washington on the Berkeley County Growth and Development Facebook page.

Other alleged social media activity by the couple included a lengthy post by Stacie detailing her experience storming the Capitol, as well as a conversation between John and someone else discussing the FBI’s investigation into the matter.

The couple was also allegedly caught on multiple surveillance videos throughout the Capitol.

The couple pled guilty to one count each of parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a Capitol building.

They will be sentenced April 21, 2022.