Runner and her dog struck and killed on SC sidewalk

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a woman running with her dog on a South Carolina sidewalk has been struck and killed by an SUV.

Investigators say the people in the SUV all ran away after the crash. The Greenville County Coroner’s Office says 38-year-old Brittany Lawson and her dog both died shortly after they were struck around 7:15 a.m. Saturday in Greenville.

Authorities say the SUV crossed two lanes before jumping the curb and hitting Lawson. Investigators have not announced any arrests.

The wreck happened on a narrow stretch of four-lane road with a speed limit of 30 mph. Residents say more needs to be done to protect people walking.