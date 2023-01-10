LIBERTY COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) – A routine traffic stop for an expired registration turned into a high-speed chase ending in a crash Tuesday morning.

According to Liberty County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Dennis Poulsen, shortly after 8 a.m. Deputy Geoffrey Harriman stopped a vehicle on E.B. Cooper Highway.

Harriman discovered the vehicle was uninsured, and the driver had an arrest warrant for contempt of church. He also had charges for marijuana possession, drug paraphernalia, and a suspended license through the Hinesville Police Department.

Harriman asked the driver to produce his license, then exit the vehicle. Officials said suddenly, the driver sped off.

As the driver attempted to pass a semi-tractor trailer on a curve near Freddie Walthour and E.B. Cooper, the driver plowed into the wood line. When Harriman approached the vehicle, he discovered the suspect had taken off.

After a search, the suspect was arrested in the vicinity of E.B. Cooper and Tibet Road in Walthourville.