Robbery arrest leads to Crime Stoppers cash rewards

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Crime Stoppers of Savannah-Chatham County recently issued cash rewards after two, anonymous tips helped authorities arrest a suspected armed robber.

Police arrested Jerome Mikell in January on charges including armed robbery, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and possession of a firearm.

According to Savannah Police, a masked Mikell allegedly pointed a firearm at a store clerk demanding money at a Parker’s convenience store.

Crime Stoppers says the two tips they received help police capture Mikell.

“Because of diligent detectives and two, anonymous heroes who wanted to make their community safer, a violent individual with an extensive arrest history is off the streets and a crime that could have otherwise gone unsolved, has been closed,” said Crime Stoppers of Savannah-Chatham County Interim Executive Director, Brittany Herren.