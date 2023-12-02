BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C.(WSAV)- The Beaufort County Sheriff’s office has announced road closures for the Christmas Parade on Sunday.

From 3:00 to 5:00 p.m., Sunday evening, the following roads and bridges in Beaufort will be closed to vehicular traffic for the Christmas Parade.

Boundary Street will be closed from Adventure Street to Carteret Street. Carteret Street will be closed from Boundary Street to Bay Street. Bay Street will be closed from Carteret Street to Bladen Street. Bladen Street will be closed from Bay Street to Boundary Street. The Woods Bridge will also be closed.

Motorists can expect delays and are advised to use caution while traveling through these areas.