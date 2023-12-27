SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — New Year’s Eve is a popular time for amateur firework displays, but there are some things you should know before lighting the fuse.

Anytime amateur firework displays are happening, fire departments are getting more calls.

“It starts a trash fire or that firework goes off and it lands 100 yards away from where you’re shooting and it starts a brush fire. Or it gets in someone’s eaves and starts a fire on a roof,” said Savannah Fire Inspector, Brooke Mollenkamp.

To keep it from happening to you, light them one at a time outdoors, away from dry grass, buildings, or anything that the fireworks could catch on.

“The safest thing we can tell you to do is go to a professional display,” said Mollenkamp. “Leave it to the professionals.”

If your kids are begging to take part in the fun, keep in mind, that those seemingly harmless sparklers burn at 3000 degrees, so they’re really not the best for small children.

As with any open flames, keep a fire extinguisher or a bucket of water at the ready.

If you don’t know how to use an extinguisher, Mollenkamp told us in the past to use the acronym “PASS.”

“PASS. Pull. Aim. Squeeze. Sweep.”

If things get out of hand, call emergency services for fires and burns.