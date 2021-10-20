Rincon Walmart closed after suspicious fire

RINCON, Ga. (WSAV) – Police are investigating a suspicious fire that has closed down the Rincon Walmart.

A Rincon spokesperson told WSAV the fire occurred Tuesday night and damaged the S. Columbia Ave. store.

Though the store is closed to customers, Walmart associates are still expected to report to work, according to a Facebook post.

Meanwhile, the pharmacy is allowing customers to pick up their medications until 7 p.m. Wednesday. Customers are asked to pull up near a tent located by the pharmacy entrance for curbside pickup.

The Rincon Police Department is solely handling the investigation.

