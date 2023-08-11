RINCON, Ga. (WSAV) – An ordinance has some people scratching their heads. It has to do with how recreation department employees are vetted and selected but does not explicitly require them to undergo background checks.

“We just want to know what’s the policy, who can we expect is working for us, on our behalf, and volunteering with our kids,” says Rincon mother Laurie Eichmann.

Rincon City Manager Jonathan Lynn confirms to News 3 there is no “specific policy” on how to deem a possible recreation department employee unfit, though Ordinance 0-2007-018 disqualifies those convicted of felonies from working in the department.

On Thursday, Aug. 3, the city called a special meeting for a youth football coach to appeal a decision that came at the recommendation of Lynn and Rincon Police Chief Jonathan Murrell as a result of his background check.

This is where the large scale policy debate began.

“The frustration for us was not about a specific coach,” says Eichmann, “We understand he got stuck in a really ugly cross fire, and that’s really unfortunate for the families. What ended up coming from it was seeing that there was no policy, and a highly paid city attorney who can’t get a basic policy out.”

Lynn says the ordinance does not mention the words “background check,” meaning one can still be done on an applicant, but it is not a requirement, something some residents, like Eichmann, want to change.

“Are there people out there that are applicants that were great applicants that failed a drug test, but other didn’t, but are employed? Are there going to be civil liberty suits? Are there people working here now that just are someone’s friend or neighbor that may or may not have something on their background check? Now we don’t know,” says Eichmann.

Lynn tells News 3 that the city is now reviewing the language of the ordinance to create a more streamlined policy, and that their goal is to have a “formalized process to be good risk managers for city.”

He says the city will be reviewing the language within the coming days and weeks.