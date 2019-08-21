Rincon Police to host Rincon Home Watch Summit Thursday

RINCON, Ga. (WSAV) – The Rincon Police Department will host the Rincon Home Watch Summit Thursday to help citizens make their neighborhoods safer and improve quality of life.

The event will be at Compassion Christian Church, Rincon campus from 6-9 p.m. Thursday.

The meeting is intended to explain the new Rincon Home Watch program and to allow neighborhoods and law enforcement to get together and discuss strategies.

Rincon Home Watch is a crime prevention program that stresses education and common sense, teaching citizens how to help themselves by spotting and reporting suspicious activity in their neighborhoods.

Crimestoppers’ director Larry Branson will also speak about a new expansion of the program to include Effingham county residents.

Rincon Home Watch yard signs will be given out to each participant. Coffee and cookies will also be provided by the Rincon Police Department.