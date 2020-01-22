Rincon police searching for suspect in armed robbery near Town Park East

RINCON, Ga. (WSAV) – The Rincon Police Department is searching for an armed robbery suspect.

On Wednesday, the department shared in a Facebook post that a black male, dressed in all black and carrying a pink backpack committed an armed robbery in the Town Park East area. The suspect was armed with an assault rifle.

The exact location of the armed robbery was not released.

Police say the suspect has a teardrop tattoo under his eye and has no facial hair.

The suspect is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees this person is asked to call 911 right away and should not approach.

The Rincon Police Department tells News 3 that more information will be available this afternoon.