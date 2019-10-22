Rincon Police search for armed robbery suspect

RINCON, Ga (WSAV) – The Rincon Police Department asks the public for help identifying and locating an armed robbery suspect caught on camera.

Police say the robbery happened Sunday evening at the Murphy’s Gas station. Police say the suspect is a black man 5’8”-5’10”- thin build, wearing a black Nike hoodie, black pants and black shoes.

His face was concealed with a green cloth and he was armed with a black semi-automatic handgun. The suspect was also carrying a black and white backpack.

If you have any information please contact the Rincon Police Department Criminal Investigation Division 912-826-5200 or Crime stoppers at 912-234-2020.

You could be eligible for a cash reward if your tip results in an arrest.

