RINCON, Ga. (WSAV) — Police were called to a neighborhood in Rincon twice in recent weeks–most recently on Thursday night when someone called to report what they thought was a burglary happening at an Airbnb property.

Residents of the small neighborhood off Georgia Avenue say they are starting to become afraid.

Rincons residents we spoke with online and who live around the property have a lot of questions as to what’s going on here with the police being called on two recent occasions.

After touching base with police, they may now have some answers.

One Georgia Ave. resident said, “It’s worrisome that someone is not recognizing that, as you can see, we’re a very quiet neighborhood.”

Rincon Police told News 3 that someone called to report a burglary in the neighborhood Thursday night after seeing an unfamiliar man trying to get inside this house.

When police showed up, they found 3 renters at the property and no crime had been committed.

A few weeks ago, law enforcement tells News 3, they were called to the same property for a loud party where cars were allegedly racing through the neighborhood.

While police are calling both instances insignificant, their increased presence at the property and what some community members tell me is a lack of information shared with the public is sparking rumors on some social media platforms leading the public to wonder–what exactly is going on at this house–and is this going to be a trend?

A Georgia Ave. resident explained, “If it’s arising. If there is an ongoing problem, I would say please police make your presence known. I don’t know what else they could possibly do other than check with the owner to see what kind of process he’s using before he rents it out.”

And that’s something the city and police are working on. They are collectively drafting an ordinance that requires short-term rental property owners to notify police of active rentals.

Rincon police Chief Jonathan Murrell said that would make his job easier.

“It would be great to put out to the public,” Chief Murrell said. “If you can do this, that any property owner that wishes to rent their homes out as an Air BNB to contact their local police or sheriff’s office so they know so this kind of thing doesn’t happen in the future.”

But residents say their guards will still be up.

“I know my husband will insist that I’m a little bit more careful about making sure the door is closed and locked during the day,” said the resident.

We also reached out to the owner of the Georgia Avenue Airbnb and he could not be reached for comment.

As for the ordinance, it’s still in the draft stages, but Chief Murrell said he’s eager to get it written, considered, and passed.