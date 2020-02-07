Ridgeland man sentenced to 10 years for transporting Savannah runaway out of state for sex

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A South Carolina man has been sentenced to a decade in prison for picking up a Savannah runaway and taking her across state lines for sex, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Georgia.

Darick McPherson, 20, of Ridgeland, South Carolina, pleaded guilty to Transportation with Intent to Engage in Criminal Sexual Activity.

“This is an adult predator who groomed a 12-year-old from a troubled home and enticed her to sneak away in the dead of night for his own sick gratification,” said Bobby Christine, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia. “The young victim will now have an opportunity to mature without his malignant influence.”

According to Christine, McPherson was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge William T. Moore to 10 years in prison and to pay $29,775.50.

McPherson will also be required to serve 15 years of supervised release after he completes his prison sentence.

“It is clear from this sentencing that McPherson’s actions will not be tolerated by our justice system,” said Chris Hacker, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta. “Our warning to predators is that the FBI is determined to go to great lengths to protect our most vulnerable citizens from those who seek to manipulate and do them harm.”

There is no parole in the federal system.

The case was investigated by the FBI, the Allendale and Ridgeland police departments in South Carolina and the Savannah Police Department and prosecuted for the United States by Assistant U.S. Attorney Tania D. Groover.