Ridgeland man arrested in May 2020 murder

ST. HELENA ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) – Over a year after a 27-year-old man was fatally shot in the Lowcountry, investigators have arrested a man believed to be responsible.

According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO), the shooting occurred at a pool party on St. Helena Island on May 25, 2020. Deputies were called to Seaside Road around 9:55 p.m., where Malcolm Moore was found with an apparent gunshot wound.

Beaufort County Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene to take Moore to the hospital, but he died en route.

Investigators interviewed witnesses and learned there were over 100 people at the pool party.

No suspects were immediately identified.

BCSO says over the past year, investigators have continued to speak with witnesses who identified one of the subjects responsible for Moore’s death as Tey’Veon Smalls, 22, of Ridgeland.

Earlier this month, investigators met with a Beaufort County magistrate and secured warrants for the suspect’s arrest.

According to the sheriff’s office, investigators learned Smalls was most likely in Ridgeland. They called neighboring agencies for assistance, including the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO) and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), and listed Smalls as a wanted person in the National Crime Information Center.

On Wednesday, JCSO and SLED located and arrested Smalls in Ridgeland on charges of murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. Smalls has since been transported to the Beaufort County Detention Center where he remains at this time.

BCSO says he’s yet to receive a bond hearing for the charges.