Ridgeland inmate’s death being investigated as homicide

RIDGELAND, S.C. (WSAV) – An inmate’s death in the Lowcountry is being investigated as a homicide, officials said.

According to the South Carolina Department of Corrections (SCDC), Allen Fulton, 31, was found dead Thursday morning in his cell at Ridgeland Correctional Institution.

Few details have been released, but SCDC said the case is being investigated as a homicide. An autopsy will soon be performed, the agency said.

According to prison records, Fulton started his sentence in June 2009. He was behind bars for voluntary manslaughter, grand larceny and burglary.