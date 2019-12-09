Ridgeland correctional officer arrested, fired after attempted ‘sexual encounter’ with inmate

RIDGELAND, S.C. (WSAV) – A corrections officer at Ridgeland Correctional Institution was arrested and fired after letting an inmate out of his cell with the intention of having sex.

The South Carolina Department of Corrections said in a statement that Thaddeus Dewitt Smith, 25, is charged with misconduct in office.

The release states that Smith’s charges “involve opening a cell door and allowing an inmate to exit with the intention of having a sexual encounter with the inmate,”. An arrest warrant says that Smith was found by another officer “in a compromising position with the inmate” in a restroom.

Smith was fired after his arrest. This investigation is ongoing.

Ridgeland Correctional Institution is a medium security, state prison for men that opened in 1995.