JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) – Two people were killed and two others were injured in a weekend shooting at a Ridgeland sports bar.

According to the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office (JCSO), around 2:30 a.m. Sunday, deputies responded to a shooting at the BaBa Bar in the River Walk Business Park.

JCSO said four individuals were shot, including three males and one female.

One male victim died at the scene and another male victim died at a nearby hospital.

JCSO and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are investigating.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at 843-726-7779 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.