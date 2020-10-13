Richmond Hill woman, who told husband’s victim crimes were ‘psychic visions,’ sentenced to prison

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – A Richmond Hill woman, who told a child victim that her husband’s sex crimes were “psychic visions,” will spend nearly six years in federal prison.

Lori Wilson, 35, also known as “Loretta Lightningbolt,” has been sentenced to 70 months in prison after pleading guilty to tampering with a victim or witness. According to U.S. Attorney Bobby Christine, of the Southern District of Georgia, she is also required to pay $20,000 to the victim.

Her husband, Michael Wilson, 37, pleaded guilty to attempted coercion of a minor to engage in sexual activity and is awaiting sentencing.

As an active duty member of the military, he also faces seven violations of the Uniform Code of Military Justice, Article 120(b), Rape and Sexual Assault of a Child, related to multiple minor victims.

Lori Wilson admitted that she tried to persuade her husband’s victim to recant accusations that he attempted to coerce the minor to engage in sexual activity from 2017 through early 2019. She also admitted to withholding information from investigators.

“It is unconscionable to think that two adults would team up against a defenseless child who showed incredible courage to come forward with allegations of sexual abuse,” said Chris Hacker, Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta. “No matter how many years Lori Wilson spends in prison, it will never make up for the years of trauma suffered by the child she and her husband victimized.”

After Wilson completes her sentence, she’ll be required to serve supervised released for three years. There is no parole in the federal system.

“It takes tremendous bravery for a victim to come forward, particularly when that victim is a child,” said Christine. “Lori Wilson further victimized this child by attempting to persuade the victim that it had all been a dream, when Wilson knew she was compounding the child’s nightmarish victimization.”

The cases are being investigated by the FBI and by the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command and prosecuted for the United States by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Katelyn Semales and Jennifer G. Solari.