RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WSAV) — The Richmond Hill Police Department is searching for a runaway teen.

Police say Destiny Donley, 15, ran away from her residence in the Live Oak Neighborhood around 6:40 p.m. Monday.

Donley is 5’10 and 325 pounds with blonde hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing black pants, a green shirt, and a gray jacket.

If you have any information about her location, contact Bryan County Dispatch at 912-756-2626.