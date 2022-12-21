RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WSAV) — The Richmond Hill Police Department is searching for a missing 33-year-old woman last seen leaving her Live Oak subdivision.

According to police, Tiffany Perry has not been seen since she left her residence in the Live Oak subdivision on Dec. 16. She is described as being 5’5″ tall and weighs about 155 lbs. Police say that they do not know what clothing she was wearing prior to her disappearance.

She was driving a 2006 maroon Acura with a Georgia tag of RGS8568 and the vehicle was spotted on Dec. 16 on Skidaway Road in Savannah.

If you have any information regarding Tiffany’s location contact Bryan County Dispatch at 912-756-2626.