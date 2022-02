RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WSAV) — Richmond Hill police and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation(GBI) are investigating a shooting that has left one person dead.

According to Richmond Hill Police Chief Mitch Shores, the GBI was called in to investigate a shooting death on the 600 block of Laurel Hill Circle in Richmond Hill.

Shores says a suspect is in custody. No further details have been released at this time.

