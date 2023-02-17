RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WSAV) – A Richmond Hill police officer was grazed by a bullet Friday while responding to a request for a welfare check at a senior living community.

Police tell WSAV’s Investigative Unit that officers responded to Ashleigh Place Apartments around 2:15 p.m.

When they knocked on the door of one unit, a person on the other side shot through the door, grazing one officer.

The department called it “a minor injury.”

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has been called in to investigate the incident.

Authorities said more information will soon be provided.