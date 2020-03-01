Richmond Hill man killed in single-car crash on Islands Hwy. in Midway

MIDWAY, Ga. (WSAV) – A Richmond Hill man was killed in a single car crash Saturday afternoon in Midway.

According to Georgia State Patrol Tooper David Laff, 59-year-old Larry Curtis Stewart was killed when he lost control of his 2002 Ford F-150 on Islands Highway near Kings Road just after 4 p.m.

Stewart was traveling eastbound on Islands Highway when he lost control. Laff said Stewart’s right side tires ran off the road, and Stewart overcorrected. Stewart crossed the roadway into the oncoming lane, entered the shoulder of the road, and hit a palm tree.

Stewart was pronounced dead at the scene. There were two passengers in the car. The front passenger sustained a broken left wrist, and the rear passenger was not injured.

Lewis Levine contributed to this story.