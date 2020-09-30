Richmond Hill man enters a guilty plea in federal court, accused of being a fake whistleblower

A judge’s gavel is shown in a file photo. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Jeffrey Parker, 43, pled guilty in U.S. District Court to one count of False Statement.

Prosecutors say the Richmond Hill man admitted that he created fake email addresses and concocted information to falsely accuse a former acquaintance of committing violations of patient privacy.

Officials say Parker created email addresses using the names of real individuals and pretended to be these individuals to make it appear as if the acquaintance committed a crime.

Investigators say Parker sent communications to the hospital where the acquaintance worked, to the DOJ, and to the FBI.

Parker also claimed to have received threatening messages in retaliation for acting as a whistleblower.

Officials say Parker admitted concocting the scheme after a FBI agent interviewing Parker found inconsistencies in his story.

Parker’s charge carries a possible sentence of up to five years in federal prison.