Reward offered in Confederate statue vandalism at Savannah cemetery

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – CrimeStoppers of Savannah-Chatham County is offering a cash reward in the vandalism of a Confederate statue at Laurel Grove Cemetery.

Up to $2,500 is available for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for spray painting “Silence-No More” on the monument named “Silence.”

The statue’s hand was also broken.

“While no arrests have been made at this time, a hidden security camera captured what appears to be two, white suspects breaking and spray-painting the statue,” CrimeStoppers stated.

Information can be reported anonymously to the CrimeStoppers tip line at 912-234-2020 or online here. Tipsters will not be asked for their name, phone number or any other identifiable information at any time.

The Savannah Police Department continues to investigate.