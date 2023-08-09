FORT STEWART, Ga. (WSAV) — A retired Army veteran is facing up to 20 years in prison after allegedly stealing a military vehicle and crashing it into a building on Fort Stewart in July.

Treamon Dominic Lacy, 39, of Dublin, is charged with damage to government property and theft of government money, property, or records, according to Jill E. Steinberg, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia.

The indictment alleges that on July 10, Lacy stole a Humvee from a motor pool at Fort Stewart and drove into the front doors of the U.S. Army’s Third Infantry Division Headquarters, damaging the building.

Lacy had access to Fort Stewart as he is a retired U.S. Army staff sergeant.

Lacy faces a sentence of up to 20 years in prison, along with financial penalties and restitution.

The case is being investigated by the Department of the Army Criminal Investigation Division and prosecuted for the United States by Special Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael Z. Spitulnik.