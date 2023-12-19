COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — In a newly released court document, The Supreme Court of South Carolina has chosen to replace Judge Clifton Newman who had requested to be moved off the trial with Chief Justice Jean Hoefer Toal.

In October, Murdaugh’s attorneys filed a motion to request a new trial.

Officials say that Toal will make all decisions regarding all matters relevant to the defendant’s motion for a new trial which includes motions to appoint and relieve counsel.

In March 2022, Alex Murdaugh was convicted of murdering his wife, Maggie, and his son, Paul, on their Moselle property and received two life sentences for the crime. During the murder trial, Judge Newman oversaw the conviction of Alex Murdaugh.

Today, Alex, 55, is currently serving two life sentences for the murder of his wife and son as well as an additional 27 years after being convicted of numerous financial crimes in the Lowcountry.