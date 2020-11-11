Residents of 3 units displaced in Abercorn Street apartment fire

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The Savannah Fire Department extinguished a fire Wednesday afternoon that left multiple people displaced.

Savannah Fire says crews put out an apartment fire in the 10700 block of Abercorn Street. The flames were contained to one single unit, but five others sustained smoke damage.

No one was injured, but residents of three units were displaced.

The fire appears to have started in the attic, and the cause has not yet been determined.

Savannah fire says six firefighters were stung by wasps fighting the fire.