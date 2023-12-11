PORT ROYAL, S.C. (WSAV)- The Port Royal Fire Department is investigating a structure fire that occurred early Monday morning off Prince William Drive.

Firefighters arrived at the scene in less than three minutes and reported smoke and flames coming through the roof of a one-story residential home.

According to officials, the majority of the fire was coming from the garage of the home. The fire began to make its way through the attic space, but firefighters were able to stop the fire and limit damage to the rest of the residence.

No one was present in the home at the time of the fire, but crew members performed a primary and secondary search of the residence.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation. Fire crews were on the scene for approximately three hours.

The City of Beaufort/Town of Port Royal Fire Department, Parris Island Fire & Emergency Services, Beaufort County EMS, Port Royal Police Department, and Dominion Energy all responded to the scene.