BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — No victims or a shooter was located at Beaufort High School following reports of shots fired.

At approximately 9:30 a.m., emergency services were dispatched to Beaufort High School, located at 84 Sea Island Parkway, for the report of shots fired.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office, Beaufort City Police Department, as well as other first responders are on the scene.

Emergency services have completed the clearance of Beaufort High School. No gunshot victims were located during the search nor was a shooter found.

At this point, law enforcement is working to investigate the origin of the original call. Law enforcement has confirmed that the earlier report of shots being fired has been deemed to be non-credible.

Several other schools across South Carolina received similar calls on Wednesday morning including:

Beaufort High School

Burke High School

Charleston Myrtle Beach High School

Myrtle Beach Middle School

Conway High School

Blythewood High School

This is a developing story. Stay with News 3 for details as they emerge.