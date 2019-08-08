Reporting online threats: FBI, local crime expert weigh in

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The internet is filled with disturbing videos, but when those images focus more on threats than delving into the world of the weird, what should you do? The now-viral video of a South Carolina teen ranting about his hatred of African Americans before opening fire on an empty box of tennis shoes led to his arrest once the video surfaced on the internet.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation says reports of this type of video should be made to local authorities first. WSAV Crime Expert, Gerry Long agrees. The retired major with the Savannah Police Department says the call should be made to the non-emergency line.

“You don’t have any time stamp on that video to say that this is an immediate threat, so therefore it’s not a 911 call,” said Long.

Long adds if you happen across a video or threatening posts you feel you should report, there is information that will help law enforcement investigate it. Sending them a link to access the video or information on how you obtained the video is key to helping them track the source.

“They do that through IP addresses, with the cooperation of providers, if it’s a criminal matter,” she said, adding, “All of those things that are pertinent to try to be able to track it back to where it came from.”

Real-world law enforcement advice also works on the internet when it comes to threatening content according to Long: see something, say something. “It’s important to take action of some sort,” said Long. “It’s the people who are quiet, that say ‘Oh, that’s odd. Oh, that kinda makes me feel uneasy,’ and do nothing, you have the next incident.”

The National Press Office with the FBI responded to News 3’s request for reporting internet threats:

Typically, investigations into these types of incidents have primarily been addressed by local and state law enforcement agencies; however, such threats have increasingly become a federal law enforcement issue and the FBI often provides resources and guidance in these investigations, and cases may result in federal prosecution. The FBI works closely with law enforcement partners to identify the individuals who make these threats to ensure there is no threat to life. Subjects who make threats demand attention from all levels of law enforcement: local, state, tribal, campus, and federal. Each agency brings to the investigation combined resources that help to manage and resolve the threat. Additionally, effective threat management of persons who appear to be on a trajectory towards violence requires collaboration between many community stakeholders, including mental health care professionals, educators, parents, and law enforcement. It is incumbent upon the community/family/friends to speak up if they think something is amiss or not quite right. This way the individual can receive the attention required to thwart a situation before it becomes a horrible action. If someone contacts law enforcement, it should not be viewed as the person getting the individual in trouble but viewed as getting the individual the help they may need and perhaps stopping a tragedy. “

Visit here if you want to review the FBI study on pre-attack behaviors of active shooters.