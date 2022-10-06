BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — There is a heavy police presence at Beaufort High School for the second day in a row. This time, for a report of a weapon on campus.

According to Beaufort Police, one person has been detained, however, no weapon has been located.

The following message from Beaufort High School was sent to parents and guardians regarding the incident:

This morning our school was placed on lockdown due to a report of a student on campus with a weapon. Law enforcement has determined the threat to be non-credible. No weapon was found on campus.

Normal school operations have resumed. We are appreciative that this was brought to our attention and for the swift action of our school team and law enforcement.

Please take this opportunity to remind your student about the importance of reporting unsafe behavior, and to reiterate that NO weapons of any kind are allowed on campus.

This is a developing story, stay with WSAV News 3 for details.