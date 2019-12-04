Report of armed, suspicious person prompts elementary school lockdown in Lowcountry

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WSAV) – A report of a suspicious person with a firearm near Joseph S. Shanklin Elementary School was unfounded but prompted a lockdown Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO), a student reported seeing a person in dark clothing near the fence that separates the school and Laurel Bay’s military housing.

Apparently another student actually reported it to school officials, adding that the person was armed.

The school initiated a lockdown and called the sheriff’s office to investigate.

BCSO interviewed the individual who saw the person who advised that they never saw a firearm and said that the person was outside of a home and not on school property.

The sheriff’s office did not locate a suspicious person and the lockdown was lifted.