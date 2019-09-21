Report: Liberty County Recreation Department soccer coach arrested on child molestation charges

HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) – Reports say an assistant soccer coach in Liberty County was arrested and charged with child molestation Monday.

According to the Coastal Courier, 22-year-old Marvin Asa Jones, an assistant soccer coach with the Liberty County Recreation Department, was brought in by the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office after a month-long investigation by detectives.

The report states Sheriff Steve Sikes and his department identified five victims over a three year period in which Jones was an assistant coach for a local travel team.

According to the county’s website, LCRD’s soccer program serves children and teens ages 4 to 14 in the spring. During the fall, the program serves ages 4 to 17 in the fall.

The Courier reports Jones bonded out since appearing before a magistrate this week.

WSAV has a call out to the sheriff’s office for more information regarding Jones’ arrest and will have updates.

Lewis Levine contributed to this report.