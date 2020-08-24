Remains of missing Bryan Co. woman found

Renee Reagan (GBI)

ELLABELL, Ga. (WSAV) – Authorities have found the remains of a Bryan County woman reported missing on July 8.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) says, however, that a friend who reported 44-year-old Renee Reagan missing had not heard from her since Oct. 21, 2019.

Reagan’s last known address was on Homestead Drive in Ellabell.

In mid-July, the GBI was requested by the Bryan County Sheriff’s Office to assist with the missing person case. Just days later on July 20, a body was found in Effingham County and sent to the GBI’s Crime Lab.

As a result of forensic testing, the remains have been identified as Reagan’s. Further details on her death have not been released.

The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office is leading the death investigation.

