Remains found near Old Fort Jackson in 2018 identified as missing man

FILE – Missing person poster hung in Savannah by the family of Leroy Peter Hargrave (July 14, 2017)

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Human remains found in the Old Fort Jackson area in 2018 have been identified as those of a man reported missing the prior year.

According to the Chatham County Police Department (CCPD), forensic testing led to the positive identification of 34-year-old Leroy Peter Hargrave Jr.

No cause of death has been determined.

In July 2017, Hargrave’s family traveled from Houma, Louisiana, to search for him in Savannah. His mother, Melody Billiot, told News 3 her son relocated to the Hostess City in mid-April for drug addiction treatment.

She said he had been living in a homeless shelter and soon moved to a house where he had been doing handy work. After their phone calls to Hargrave went unanswered for a week in May, the family reported him missing.

“We want to find him,” Billiot said, “we want to bring him home dead or alive, and we will bring him home.”

A year later, in July 2018, CCPD responded to Old Fort Jackson where human remains were discovered. The coroner’s office said the remains had “been there for quite some time.”

CCPD is still asking anyone with information that might help detectives investigating Hargrave’s death to call 912-651-4717.

Information can also be submitted anonymously to CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020 or online here. CrimeStoppers offers a reward of up to $2,500, depending on the severity of the crime, if a tip leads to an arrest.