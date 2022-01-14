Remains found in Alabama in 2012 identified as Georgia woman

LINCOLN, Ala. (AP) — Human remains found almost a decade ago at an abandoned house near Talladega Superspeedway during a race weekend have been identified as those of a Georgia woman.

The Texas-based Othram Inc. says DNA testing confirms that the body found by a deputy on May 4, 2012, was that of 67-year-old Jean Turner Ponders of Roswell, Georgia.

An investigation didn’t show whether Ponders and her death were connected to the racing events, which attracted thousands of people to the area around the time her remains were found.

A forensics examination determined that the woman likely had lung cancer.