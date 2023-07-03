TATTNALL COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — Law enforcement is searching for a 20-year-old Reidsville man who is connected to a shooting death in Tattnall County.

According to police, the GBI has charged Chase Craft with felony murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

The shooting took place on June 29, at about 8:00 p.m. in a home on Goonsbay Circle in Reidsville, Ga. once police arrived on the scene, police identified the victim as Travis Ron Arnold, 35, who died on the scene. Police say that Craft and Arnold got into a fight prior to the shooting. Craft shot Arnold and then fled the scene.

Anyone with information about Craft’s location is encouraged to reach out to the Tattnall County Sheriff’s Office at 912-557-6777 or the GBI regional investigative office in Statesboro at 912-871-1121. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online here or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to Atlantic Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.