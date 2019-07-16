Registered sex offender arrested for child porn in Garden City

GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WSAV) – Garden City Police arrested a man on Saturday for possession of child pornography.

Kevin Lee Humphrey is a registered sex offender.

According to an incident report by Garden City Police department, Humphrey’s Probation Officer found child pornography on his cell phone during a probation search. He was taken into custody around 8:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Humphrey is currently being held without bond and awaiting an arraignment. The case is being referred for federal prosecution.