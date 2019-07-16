Registered sex offender arrested for child porn in Garden City

Crime & Safety

by:

Posted: / Updated:

via Garden City Police Department

GARDEN CITY, Ga. (WSAV) – Garden City Police arrested a man on Saturday for possession of child pornography.

Kevin Lee Humphrey is a registered sex offender.

According to an incident report by Garden City Police department, Humphrey’s Probation Officer found child pornography on his cell phone during a probation search. He was taken into custody around 8:30 a.m. on Saturday.

Humphrey is currently being held without bond and awaiting an arraignment. The case is being referred for federal prosecution.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss