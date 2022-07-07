(AP) — Illinois’ “red-flag” law could have stopped the suspect in the Independence Day parade shooting from buying a gun or at least delayed the purchase of the weapon he’s accused of using to kill seven people and wound dozens.

Police in Highland Park were called twice to the home of Robert Crimo III in 2019 — once after he tried to commit suicide and again when he allegedly threatened to “kill everyone” in his family.

Law enforcement search after a mass shooting at the Highland Park Fourth of July parade in downtown Highland Park, Ill., a Chicago suburb on Monday, July 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Law enforcement search after a mass shooting at the Highland Park Fourth of July parade in downtown Highland Park, Ill., a suburb of Chicago, on Monday, July 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh)

Empty chairs, strollers, toys and bikes litter the sidewalks on Central Avenue at the scene of a mass shooting that took place at a Fourth of July parade in Highland Park, Ill., Monday, July 4, 2022. (Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Chicago Sun-Times via AP)

This photo provided by the Lake County Major Crime Task Force shows Robert Crimo, III. Crimo III has been charged with seven counts of first Degree Murder in the Fourth of July parade shooting in Highland Park, Ill. (Lake County Major Crime Task Force via AP)

In a video feed from the Lake County, Ill., jail Robert E. Crimo III appears before Lake County Judge Theodore Potkonjak in his initial court appearance Wednesday, July 6, 2022, in Waukegan, Ill. Crimo is accused of killing seven people during a mass shooting during a July 4 parade in Highland Park, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, Pool)

A memorial to the seven people killed and others injured in Monday’s Fourth of July mass shooting grows at a veterans memorial Wednesday, July 6, 2022, in Highland Park, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

People visit a memorial for those injured and killed in Monday’s Fourth of July mass shooting, Wednesday, July 6, 2022, in Highland Park, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Residents from around the Highland Park, Ill., area listen during a vigil in Highwood, Ill., for the victims of Monday’s Highland Park Fourth of July parade mass shooting, Wednesday, July 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

On either occasion, they could have sought a restraining order to prevent Crimo from buying guns for up to six months.

Instead, Illinois State Police approved Crimo for a gun permit just four months later.