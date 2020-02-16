Red Cross helping family after fire at Port Royal home

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) – Volunteers from the American Red Cross are helping a Beaufort County family whose home was damaged in a fire Saturday.

The Port Royal Fire Department responded to the house fire, located at H E Smalls Court in Port Royal.

The Red Cross says volunteers are providing the family with financial assistance for food, clothing, lodging and other essentials.

The cause of the fire and any injuries to the residents are unknown at this time.

News 3 is working to learn more details about this fire. This story will be updated.